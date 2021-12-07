TWO teams will be added to the Premiership for 2023/24 under changes by the Welsh Rugby Union to the community game.

The top flight will increase to 14 clubs after another campaign under the present format while the Championship will be regionalised with two 12-team divisions in the east and west.

Pontypool, Bargoed, Neath, Bedwas and Cross Keys are among the clubs currently in the second tier with the Premiership, along with all other leagues, ringfenced for this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the future structure of Welsh club rugby now confirmed, Pontypool RFC has the clarity required to prepare for a promotion push next season," said a club statement from the champions.

"Pontypool RFC has never wavered from its ambition to establish itself as a leading Premiership club and everyone at the club is looking forward to the road ahead."

From next season there will also be a revised format of knockout competitions with the National Cup starting with a pool phase.

The WRU said “an exhaustive and transparent process” had discussed changes with players and representatives from 150 clubs across the nine senior districts before recommendations were rubber-stamped by the community game board.

WRU community Director Geraint John, said: “We’re hoping the changes will enable community rugby in Wales to thrive and it is aligned to our community rugby strategy.

“We’ve taken on board all the recommendations from the survey and district meetings with the aim to provide a seasonal calendar to increase playing opportunities in clear blocks, so you know as a player or club where you are.”

All clubs beneath the Premiership will following the same funding criteria with more detail to come soon from the governing body.

“We’re trying to let people know as early as we can about the changes,” said John.

“We know there is more information required such as rules and regulations and the community investment model which we will do in consultation with the clubs and their representatives.

“We will provide that information over the forthcoming months so the clubs have everything they need way in advance of next season and certainly before the majority of these changes are implemented in season 2023/24.”

Sevens rugby will also be promoted in blocks of the season with the possibility of district and league competitions.