STORM Barra has hit the UK today and caused disruption across the country.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning that began at 9am on Tuesday, December 7 and is expected to continue until 6pm on Wednesday, December 8.

However, while the weather warning on Tuesday covered most of the UK, the weather warning for Wednesday only covers a small part of Wales and south west England.

Heavy rain and strong winds have caused disruptions to travel and damage to structure, with floods being reported in Ireland where the storm first hit.

It has been snowing in Scotland and Northern England and wind speeds of up to 86mph have been recorded in Wales.

The strongest wind recorded in Wales during Storm Arwen was 81mph.

Storm Barra is not thought to be as strong as Storm Arwen, which hit the UK recently and left thousands of homes without power.

Hundreds of homes are still waiting to regain access to power in the wake of Arwen.

Powercuts have occurred across the country, with thousands of homes in Britain and in Ireland being left without electricity.

In Gwent, several homes suffered power failures, but at the time of writing all known issues have been resolved.

Transport for Wales amended their timetable for both Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the anticiapted strong winds and rain.

The banner on their website reads: "Please be advised that TfW will be running an amended timetable on most routes on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th December due to the anticipated affects of Storm Barra.

"Could all passengers please check their travel plans before setting out on their journeys and anticipate extended journey times."

Gwent does not seem to have been hit too badly, though there has been some disruption.

Gwent Police reported that drivers needed to take extra care on the roads as there was an excess amount of surface water - advice was to take particular care in the Fleur De Lys area of Blackwood.

The A469 in Pengam was closed at around 12pm because of flooding and was reopend at around 1.45pm.

A tree fell on a car on the Wye Valley Road, or A466, and caused traffic to be diverted across Brockweir Bridge.

The driver of the car is reportedly unharmed.

The M48 Severn Bridge remained open throughout the day, but one lane was closed due to strong winds both ways between J2 A466 and J1 A403 at around 1pm.

Speed limits of 40mph were imposed.

Delays to travel could continue tomorrow as high winds are predicted for Wales.

With parts of the UK still recovering from Storm Arwen, it is likey that it will take a similar amount of time to recover from Storm Barra.