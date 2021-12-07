A CAR crash has closed Hengoed Road in Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly.
Gwent Police closed the road and put diversions in place.
Congestion may have built up in the surrounding area.
Gwent Police have advised the public to avoid the area if possible
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.