NEWPORT County AFC boss James Rowberry praised his players for responding to a first rollocking with a second-half comeback against Sutton United.
The Exiles trailed 2-0 at the break after a pair of solo strikes by David Ajiboye either side of a red card for Sutton captain Craig Eastmond.
However, County got back on level terms thanks to forward Lewis Collins' first goal of the season from distance a scrappy finish by his strike partner Courtney Baker-Richardson.
It looked like they would have to settle for a point but Jake Cain was brought down in the box in injury time and captain Matty Dolan sent the visiting goalkeeper the wrong way.
The #SkyBetLeagueTwo standings after tonight's results...#EFL pic.twitter.com/UVWkDFiaYq— Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) December 7, 2021
"We have shown resilience to come back and that was the first time this season that we have gone 1-0 down and come back to win a game," said manager Rowberry, who has taken 14 points out of a possible 21 since taking the job.
"That shows that we are on an upward climb, I believe. A few choice words were said at half-time and they responded brilliantly, so I can't fault the lads.
"I wouldn't say that it was scraping the paint off the wall because I am not particularly that way inclined, but I just said about my disappointment with the goals as a collective.
"It's the first time that I have had to do that at half-time and they responded really well. We have just got to build on that now and keep moving."
Rowberry made a change at the break when he replaced left wing-back Ryan Haynes, who was given a tough time by Ajiboye, with Aaron Lewis.
"I just felt that it was a change we needed to make, going to a back four. That's just football and Ryan is a top, top player in this division, I have no doubt about that," said the manager.
"I am not putting blame on him and, as I said after Colchester (when goalkeeper Joe Day was at fault), it's a collective. It was a decision for us to help us with a different dynamic in the game."
The Exiles are eighth in the table, level on points with Leyton Orient in the last play-off berth.
They are four back on third-placed Port Vale, who visit Rodney Parade on Saturday fresh from a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.
The Valiants endured a tough 2020/21 but appointed Darrell Clarke in February and finished the campaign strongly.
After a summer rebuild, Vale have made an impressive start to the season and will present a test of County's promotion credentials.
"Port Vale will be tough. They are a good team and we will be the underdogs because of what they have got available," said Rowberry.
