Several flood warnings are in place across West Wales today as Storm Barra continues to hit the UK.

Storm Barra moved in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight until 6pm on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England.

Aberdaron in Gwynedd, Wales, which is covered by the warning, was battered by gales of 86mph on Tuesday, while Orlock Head in Co Down, N Ireland, faced 76mph gusts.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued a number of flood warnings for parts of West Wales today.

Flood warnings in Wales

These are the flood warnings currently in place and what NRW says about them:

Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village

Storm force winds are forecast to be from a South Westerly direction, and gusts of up to force 10 are possible. Offshore waves are expected to be very large.

Tidal area at Newgale

The storm force winds are forecast to be from a South Westerly direction, and gusts of up to force 10 are possible. Offshore waves are expected to be very large.

Tidal area at Dale

The storm force winds are forecast to be from a South Westerly direction, and gusts of up to force 10 are possible. Offshore waves are expected to be very large.

Tidal area at Amroth

The storm force winds are forecast to be from a South Westerly direction, and gusts of up to force 10 are possible. Offshore waves are expected to be very large.

Tidal area at Cardigan

Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads and low lying land. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.

Tidal area at Aberaeron

Offshore waves are expected to be very large. High tide at Barmouth is expected to occur at approximately 10:30 PM this evening.

Tidal area at Pendine

High tide at Milford Haven is expected to occur at approximately 8:30 PM this evening. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads and low lying land. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.