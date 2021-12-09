A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHERIDAN MEREDITH, 29, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hoskins Street on November 14.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

SIMON AMBRIDGE, 41, of Loftus Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 196 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood on Corporation Road on August 1.

He was ordered to pay £998 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: ‘Show-off’ driver left schoolgirl, 15, with brain injury after horror crash

MICHAEL JOHN GILL, 33, of Dibdin Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at the cycle docking station at Cardiff Central railway station on October 2.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ELLIS CRAIG NOCIVELLI, 21, of Darwin Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP KEVIN WAINFUR, 37, of Palm Square, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RODNEY ALFRED REES, 58, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

PAUL ASTLE, 54, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

FERETE GOSMIN, 33, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.