Stereophonics have cancelled their upcoming Cardiff shows.

The band was due to perform at the Principality Stadium Cardiff on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.

The shows will now take place on June 17 and 18 in 2022.

All original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, and Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen will both be performing at the rearranged shows.

Statement on Stereophonics shows

In a joint statement, Principality Stadium and concert promoter Kilimanjaro Live said:

"The Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live are regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17 and 18.

“We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings.

“Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an 'indoor venue', the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines and Welsh law.

“Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience.

“In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17 and 18.

“We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly.

“We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a 'We'll Keep a Welcome' in June next year.”

All ticket purchasers will get an email from their point of purchase confirming the ticket transfer.

Tickets purchased for the December 17 show will be valid for June 17 show and tickets purchased for December 18 will be valid for June 18 show.

Any customers who cannot attend the new dates should contact their point of purchase.