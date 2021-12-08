THE date the APB Newport Wales Marathon will return to the city in 2022 has been revealed.

The marathon, organised by Run 4 Wales, first began in 2018 and has proved alongside the 10k to be a popular event for the city.

Originally, a three year contract to hold the race was agreed for 2018, 2019 and 2020 - though the 2020 edition was instead held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. And in October the Argus exclusively revealed the event would return in 2022.

The event will again move to the autumn season for one year only in 2022 and will be held on October 23, 2022.

The marathon will move back to being held in the spring when it returns in April 2023.

Title Partner Associated British Ports (ABP) have again pledged to support the marathon.

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council said: "I’m delighted that, with the council’s support, Newport will continue to host the Marathon and 10K event.

"The event has proved to be very popular since it began in 2018, bringing many economic benefits to the city and confirming our reputation for hosting major events.

"It is a fantastic, feel-good day that creates a real buzz in the city, and we’re pleased to see it returning next year."

Run 4 Wales chief executive, Matt Newman said: "We’re delighted that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon is set to continue beyond the original three years agreed with Newport City Council.

"We’ve had to be patient over the past 18 months, but the third edition of the event was certainly worth the wait.

"We’re looking forward to building on the reputation of the race as it continues to grow and urge all of those keen to get involved and support the race next year to get signed up."

READ MORE:

Those wanting to sign up for the marathon can do so already, with several deals lowering the price of entry.

A launch entry offer will be available from today until January 8 and will cost £39 (a £10 saving).

Runners will also be able to register for £5 if they pledge to raise £300 for lead charity partner NSPCC.

The ABP Newport Wales 10K will return as part of the event with entries going on sale along with other events in the Healthspan Wales 10K Series on Friday, December 10.

The Healthspan Wales 10K Series is delivered by R4W and includes races in Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl and Barry Island.

To sign up for the marathon, runners need to visit the ABP Newport Marathon website here.