A FAMILY business in Penarth has been left devastated after being told they are going to have to leave their premises - but there is hope for the future.

Willmore’s 1938 is a café in the heart of Penarth and has been at the centre of the community for the past five years. During lockdown they have helped the NHS and also raised a lot of money for charities throughout their time in the venue.

Recently, they have been told by the landlords of the building that the lease is being taken back, so they are having to find new premises.

“We’re devastated,” said Matt Holland, who owns the business with partner Charlotte Court. “It’s nothing we’ve done wrong personally or professionally, and they are in their right to take the lease back.

“We’re gutted. We’re a family-run business and this is our only income. We’ve put a lot of work and investment into the business and now we’re having to close our doors and move.”

The lease is now ending in February; however, Willmore’s 1938 will be shutting its doors on December 23.

“We decided to close on December 23 so we could have family time over Christmas and then we have to gut the place ready for when the owners take the lease back in February,” said Mr Holland.

It isn’t the end of the road for the café however, they are currently working on getting a new premises and have also bought a van - which they’ve named George.

“The day we found out we were losing the building; we went out and bought George the van,” said Mr Holland. "We are in discussions about a new venue so hopefully that will come through.”

Willmore’s 1938 is steeped in the history of their current building. Mr Holland explained how the café’s name came from the brothers who built the property – which used to be a butcher shop and they retain the butchers’ tiles and film memorabilia from the building’s history as a cinema.