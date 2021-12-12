VOLUNTEERS from a Barry centre have won an award for their work supporting older people.

Barry’s Wellbeing Centre on Holton Road’s volunteers were awarded the Regional Later Life Hero award at the inaugural Age Connects Wales’ Older Person’s Awards.

The centre has been an important part of the community since its opening in 1991 and ensures older people have a network for support, advice and company.

Nona Hexter, manager of the centre and the person who nominated the volunteers, said: “We have a loyal and dedicated group of volunteers who help run the wellbeing centre, most of whom are of older age.

“Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, they could have understandably said no to returning to work. However, without exception, all of them have put others first. Without a murmur, they have worked every day when cafes have been allowed to open.

“The Wellbeing Centre simply could not operate for the local community without its fantastic volunteers offering friendship and support to older people in the Vale.

“The volunteers have served, cleaned, chatted, opened early, closed late and been a wonderful support to the charity staff members based there. During the pandemic, many rang each other and the clients they have come to know, and they always keep an eye on those who are struggling.

“They are an exceptional bunch of people who come together to provide a place for rest, relaxation, fun and information for anyone who pops into the centre.”

MORE NEWS:

The Age Connects Wales Older Person’s Awards took place on November 17 and was hosted by Eddie Butler.

Karen Fletcher, marketing and partnerships manager at Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale said: “The Age Connects Wales Older Person’s Awards were established to recognise and commemorate the achievements and selfless acts of older people taking place in our local communities.

“The Wellbeing Centre team of volunteers and all other candidates and winners in the awards are inspirational individuals who deserve out recognition and applause. We hope that the residents of Barry and the surrounding area will pop into the Wellbeing Centre when they are in the area and enjoy a cuppa and a chat with these wonderful individuals.”