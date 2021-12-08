A WOMAN lunged at her neighbour with a broken bottle during a terrifying brawl after “goading her like a football hooligan”.

Samantha Jones attacked Lyndsey Curtis before they fought both outside and inside flats at Lysaght Village, Newport.

A meat cleaver and knife with Curtis’ blood on them were found inside Jones’ home when police officers arrived.

The pair had grappled in front of horrified residents after Jones had provoked Curtis at around 11.30 at night, Newport crown court was told.

James Evans, prosecuting, said: “Miss Jones got out of a vehicle and was shouting and goading Miss Curtis to come out and fight.

“She looked like a typical football hooligan and was shouting at her to come down.

“Miss Jones smashed a bottle, turning it into a weapon.

“When Miss Curtis came down, Miss Jones lunged at her and Miss Curtis kicked her.”

The court heard how a woman called Leanne Richardson came between the two and tried to stop them fighting.

A group of men looked on but did not become involved.

The brawl continued with Jones smashing a second bottle before the violence moved inside her flat.

Mr Evans said: “Both defendants were arrested and they were in a heavily intoxicated state.

“Weapons were used and serious injuries were caused.

"Miss Curtis suffered multiple deep lacerations to her body and lost consciousness.

"Miss Jones sustained a wound to her neck and bruising."

Jones, 34, of Seven Sisters Close, Newport, admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Curtis, 32, of Fosse Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to affray.

The offences took place on July 24, 2020.

Jones had 28 previous convictions for 53 offences, with 18 for violence.

They include two for grievous bodily harm and one each for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Curtis was a woman of previous good character with no convictions recorded against her.

Stephen Thomas, representing Jones, said: “She was followed into her own home.

"Her home was invaded and damage was caused.

“She received a wound to her neck and bruises to her face and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.

“She pleaded guilty without any prevarication.”

Emma Harris, for Curtis, said her client was a former Admiral worker who had “never been in trouble before”.

Her barrister added: “This was a very unedifying incident for her to get involved in.”

The judge, Greg Bull QC, told the defendants: “This was a terrifying incident of violence.

“Both of you were drunk, but that’s no excuse.

“This must have been terrifying to watch.

“Jones, you used a broken bottle on Curtis.”

He added: “Both of you behaved in a disgraceful fashion.”

Jones was jailed for 16 months.

Curtis was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for the next six months between 8pm and 8am.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.

No motive or background for the violence was revealed in court.

Jones laughed as she was led to the cells to begin her sentence.