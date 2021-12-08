ONE of Wales’ 11 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area is now 1,111 and Wales’ total rises to 6,452 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 2,313 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 374 were in the Gwent region. 99 of these were in Newport, 97 in Caerphilly, 68 in Monmouthshire, 59 in Blaenau Gwent51 and in Torfaen.
Torfaen records the third lowest number of new cases in Wales.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 72
- Blaenau Gwent - 59
- Bridgend - 100
- Caerphilly - 97
- Cardiff - 235
- Carmarthenshire - 61
- Ceredigion - 38
- Conwy - 85
- Denbighshire - 88
- Flintshire - 165
- Gwynedd - 109
- Merthyr Tydfil - 40
- Monmouthshire - 68
- Neath Port Talbot - 101
- Newport - 99
- Pembrokeshire - 86
- Powys - 106
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 129
- Swansea - 158
- Torfaen - 51
- Vale of Glamorgan - 80
- Wrexham - 144
- Unknown location - 10
- Resident outside Wales – 132
