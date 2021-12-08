PLANS to build new apartment blocks at a vacant site in Pontypool have been lodged with Torfaen council.

Developers Bron Afon Housing Association want to build nine flats on land at Osborne Road, Pontypool.

The plans include seven one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments, which will be served by 12 car parking spaces.

The apartments would be split between three blocks, with each block three storeys in height.

Two apartment blocks were previously situated on the site, but these were demolished in the early 2000s due to their “poor state of repair”.

A design and access statement says the development will provide 100 per cent affordable housing.

“The vision for the development is to create a high quality, sustainable development which is both visually attractive and delivers healthy lifestyles,” it says.

“Development of the site seeks to address a housing need by making positive use of a vacant site, whilst also enhancing the gateway to the town centre from the north.”

Seven comments were made by residents in response to a pre-application consultation on the plans.

Some concerns were raised that existing car parking issues would be made worse by the development.

In response, Bron Afon said parking will be provided to meet the council’s requirements.

Privately rented garages have been demolished to free up new parking spaces and additional bays will be provided.

Pontypool Community Council has also asked for an environmental impact assessment to be carried out, after a resident raised concerns that asbestos was found on the site and buried in the ground during demolition of the previous homes.

Under the plans vehicles would access the site off Michael Way, where parking facilities would also be improved.

The plans would also formalise and improve the current ‘casual’ parking arrangements on Michael Way.

Torfaen council will consider the plans in the coming months.