AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly damaged a woman's phone and then not answering bail.
Mark Davies, 52, of Risca Road, Crosskeys, Caerphilly County Borough, has had a warrant issued for his arrest.
He allegedly damaged a mobile phone belonging to Helen Richards in Ty-Isaf, Penyrheol, Caerphilly on August 15, 2021.
The phone was not given an exact value, but Mr Davies was charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 without a lawful excuse.
The maximum sentence for such an offence is three months imprisonment and or a fine of up to £2,500.
Mr Davies was released on bail at Newport Central Police Station on November 22.
Mr Davies has reportedly not answered his bail on December 6, so a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.