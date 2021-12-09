AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly damaged a woman's phone and then not answering bail.

Mark Davies, 52, of Risca Road, Crosskeys, Caerphilly County Borough, has had a warrant issued for his arrest.

He allegedly damaged a mobile phone belonging to Helen Richards in Ty-Isaf, Penyrheol, Caerphilly on August 15, 2021.

The phone was not given an exact value, but Mr Davies was charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 without a lawful excuse.

The maximum sentence for such an offence is three months imprisonment and or a fine of up to £2,500.

Mr Davies was released on bail at Newport Central Police Station on November 22.

Mr Davies has reportedly not answered his bail on December 6, so a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

