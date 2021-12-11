AIRBNB is giving travellers a chance to live like their favourite movie and TV characters in these real homes.

You can now book an unforgettable stay at one of these famous places featured on the silver screen.

Whether you're a diehard fan or you're just looking for a holiday like no other, we've got you covered.

These are some of the most famous Airbnbs on the market, there is something for all movie stars in the making.

The best AirBnbs from movies and TV shows you can actually stay in

The Swan House - Twilight

The first Twilight movie might have come out 13 years ago, but true fans won't be able to resist walking in the world of Bella Swan.

While the franchise might never fully agree on whether they are #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob, they can all agree that chance to stay in her house would an experience to remember.

Bella's house is fully booked for the next year but a visit to the 1930s home in St Helens' just a short drive for Portland is worth the wait.

You need to book it for a minimum of two nights and a night away here will set you back around $350-$450 or £264-£338.

Book a stay at Bella Swan's house.

Harry's family home in Godrick's Hollow - Harry Potter

With the countdown to the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter well and truly on, there's no better way to celebrate than by staying in Harry's family home in Godrick Hollow.

Also known as the DeVere House, this magical 15th century home is located in Lavenham, Suffolk.

Experience the wizarding world with a minimum two-night stay which will cost you around £195 per night, not including the service fee.

Book a stay at the DeVere House.

Tony Stark's cabin - Avengers: Endgame

It's time to assemble the Avengers and treat your heroes to a holiday in Tony Stark's cabin.

As seen in Avengers: Endgame, you and five friends could live like Iron Man in the cabin's three bedrooms.

You need to book a minimum of three days with a night away setting you back around £595.

Book a stay at Tony Stark's cabin.

The Original Spice Girls bus

Spice up your life with a holiday with your closest friends.

Get ready to zig-a-zigah with a night away at the original Spice Girls bus from the iconic 1997 movie Spice World.

A maximum of three guests are allowed to stay in the iconic bus and it will cost you £220 a night.

Book a night on the original Spice Bus.

Villanelle's Apartment - Killing Eve

We know not to tell a psychopath that they're a psychopath but what are Villanelle's rules about staying in her home?

Well lucky for us, the iconic assassin will be too busy chasing Eve while we enjoy her stunning apartment form the hit BBC show.

You can three guests can live how the assassin lives in the breathtaking art nouveau flat.

Located in the Gracia in Plaza Lesseps in Barcelona, a night away will cost you £247.

Book a night at Villanelle's apartment.

The MacCallister's home - Home Alone

Four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the hit festive film, as they stay in the property for one night only.

Guests will be able to stay at the Chicago property on December 12 for $25 each.

And Kevin’s older brother, Buzz, will be on hand to host visitors.

Find out more about how to stay at the Home Alone house.