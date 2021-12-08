ALLEGATIONS of further Christmas parties in Downing Street have emerged, including one in Boris Johnson’s flat.

At Prime Minster’s Questions today, Boris Johnson was asked about an alleged Christmas party that took place in Downing Street on December 18 last year.

Boris Johnson opened PMQs by apologising “unreservedly” for a video which emerged last night of senior No 10 aides laughing about an alleged Christmas party.

He said: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

“But I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured.”

The Labour leader said: “The Prime Minister, the Government, spent the week telling the British public there was no party. All guidance was followed completely.

“Millions of people now think the Prime Minister was taking them for fools, that they were lied to. They are right, aren’t they?”

Allegations of further Christmas parties at Downing Street

In a point of order following PMQs, Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP said there were "authoritative reports of not just one, not just two, but three Downing Street parties during lockdown last Christmas, including one in the prime minister's flat.

"What do we have to do to make sure the prime minister takes responsibility for his breach of trust, and he resigns now."

The Speaker of the House said a debate could not continue after it as already moved on.

He said: "It is not for me to rule what happens in Downing Street."