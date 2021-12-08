GOOGLE has revealed its most searched terms in the UK 2021 and the list has everything from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing to Piers Morgan.

Tech giant Google releases its most-searched-for trends and terms each year.

This year the topics included hit TV show Bridgerton, footballer Christian Eriksen and sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

It is no surprise that in 2020 Coronavirus topped the list, as did the US election and Caroline Flack.

Matt Cooke, head of Google News Lab, said: “It’s no surprise that 2021 has revealed some interesting insights into the zeitgeist of the nation.

“During a year of unpredictability, we have turned to sport, entertainment, gardening, recipes and UK-based travel to get us through some of the most frustrating and difficult times.

“We have seen searches for prominent women dominate the top of our lists, as well as huge rises in second-hand and sustainability queries over 2021.

“Year in Search always provides a fascinating insight into what the nation is thinking, learning and discovering – about themselves and others.”

Here are the most searched terms for 2021 according to Google

Celebrities

Taking the top spot was footballer Christian Erikson, who collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match and had a cardiac arrest.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came in second, who was caught on CCTV kissing his then-aide Gina Coladango and the video leaked to the press.

Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu was the third-most Googled person in the UK, after winning the US Open this year.

Ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was heavily criticised for saying she “couldn’t handle the pressure” of competing at Wimbledon earlier this year, and was the fourth most Googled person of the year.

Also in the top 10 was actor Alex Baldwin, rapper Travis Scott and comedian Sean Lock.

TV

Korean hit-series Squid Game dominated the search trends for 2021.

Netflix declared the show “our biggest TV show ever” after being watched by 142 million households around the world.

In its first 28 days on the platform, the show was watched by 111 million users.

Bridgerton also made the list, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

Popular BBC drama Line Of Duty was the fourth most-Googled song, with many fans asking "who is H?" on the search engine.

The final episode attracted 128 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of a drama in 20 years, according to the BBC.

Viewers also wanted to know "who left Strictly?" and “when does Love Island finish?", according to the most searched for "who" questions.

Films

Coming in at the number one search trend for films was sci-fi hit Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Marvel had three movies on the list, with Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings taking in the second, third and seventh most-searched-for films respectively.

The highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die, which was Daniel Craig's last, was the fourth most-Googled film.

Music

Lady Gaga's Poker Face topped the list for most Googled lyric searches.

Adele new single Easy On Me was second, and Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond came in third after its use during the Euro 2020 football tournatment.