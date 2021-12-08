THE row over an alleged party attended by Downing Street staff during the height of lockdown last year is not showing signs of calming down.
A video was released of former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she rehearsed taking questions about a Christmas party last year.
It sparked outrage amongst the many people who abided by Covid rules and stayed at home - prompting some to question that the rules for the many do not seem apply to those in Government.
This seems especially relevant considering that people were fined quite heavily for breaching lockdown rules at the same time of the alleged party.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
Here is a list of people who were found guilty of breaching lockdown restrictions in Gwent in late 2020 and early 2021 and the fines they were handed.
Luke Mark Stevens, 27, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, was ordered to pay a total of £1,375 after he pleaded guilty to gathering in a private dwelling with another person in Cwm, Ebbw Vale.
This occurred on November 22, 2020, and was at the time in breach of Wales' lockdown regulations.
Roisin Payton, 24, of Bryn Eglwys, Croesyceiliog, also gathered with another person in a private dwelling in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, on December 12, 2020.
She was ordered to pay a total of £2,021 in fines and surcharges.
Mcauley Reynolds, 25, of Nursery Terrace, Sirhowy, attended someone else's home in Tredegar on December 4, 2020.
They appeared heard at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 15, 2021 and were fined £1,760, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176, and cover costs of £85 - a total of £2,021.
Bradley Yemm, 22, of Tir Berllan, Oakdale, was charged twice in the space of 10 days for gathering with people without a reasonable excuse.
The man from Oakdale, near Blackwood, was first found breaching the rules on December 30 at Pen-Y-Fan Pond.
Then, on January 9 he broke the rules again by gathering with another person at Foxes Lane Industrial Estate.
He was fined £1,760 for each breach of lockdown when combined with costs and a surcharge, meaning he had to pay £3,795 in total.
READ MORE:
- The Newport tower block that’s covered in pigeon poo
- Newport Marathon will return in 2022
- Storm Barra: Emergency contacts
Four others were fined following a New Year's Eve party in Thornbury Park, Newport:
- Tia Marie Harding, 24, of Hardy Close, Newport, was fined a total of £439 after pleading guilty to gathering with another person without reasonable excuse.
- Ffion Rice, 25, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, breached the rules on New Year's Eve by gathering with another person and was ordered to pay a total of £2,021.
- Daniel Enos, 26, of Broad Mead Park, Newport, was also ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
- Jonathan Wayne Williams, 34, of Granville Close, Newport, was ordered to pay a total of £2,021 after it was proved he broke the restrictions by gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.