THE row over an alleged party attended by Downing Street staff during the height of lockdown last year is not showing signs of calming down.

A video was released of former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she rehearsed taking questions about a Christmas party last year.

It sparked outrage amongst the many people who abided by Covid rules and stayed at home - prompting some to question that the rules for the many do not seem apply to those in Government.

This seems especially relevant considering that people were fined quite heavily for breaching lockdown rules at the same time of the alleged party.

Here is a list of people who were found guilty of breaching lockdown restrictions in Gwent in late 2020 and early 2021 and the fines they were handed.

Luke Mark Stevens, 27, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, was ordered to pay a total of £1,375 after he pleaded guilty to gathering in a private dwelling with another person in Cwm, Ebbw Vale.

This occurred on November 22, 2020, and was at the time in breach of Wales' lockdown regulations.

Roisin Payton, 24, of Bryn Eglwys, Croesyceiliog, also gathered with another person in a private dwelling in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, on December 12, 2020.

She was ordered to pay a total of £2,021 in fines and surcharges.

Mcauley Reynolds, 25, of Nursery Terrace, Sirhowy, attended someone else's home in Tredegar on December 4, 2020.

They appeared heard at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 15, 2021 and were fined £1,760, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176, and cover costs of £85 - a total of £2,021.

Bradley Yemm, 22, of Tir Berllan, Oakdale, was charged twice in the space of 10 days for gathering with people without a reasonable excuse.

The man from Oakdale, near Blackwood, was first found breaching the rules on December 30 at Pen-Y-Fan Pond.

Then, on January 9 he broke the rules again by gathering with another person at Foxes Lane Industrial Estate.

He was fined £1,760 for each breach of lockdown when combined with costs and a surcharge, meaning he had to pay £3,795 in total.

Four others were fined following a New Year's Eve party in Thornbury Park, Newport: