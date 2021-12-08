CHRISTMAS is a great time for foodies. Snacks become more extravagant, nibbles are always available, and nothing is more indicative of a Christmas evening than duck spring rolls and mini hot dogs.
But stocking up on all these goodies can add up in cost, and with all the other added expenses at Christmas, you don’t want to be spending a fortune on veg samosas and tempura prawns!
Enter Iceland and its incredible £15 buffet range.
Whether you’re preparing for a party or just really hungry, for £15 you will get up to 227 pieces in the buffet.
Happy 1st day of Mariah season ⭐🎶#MariahCarey #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou #December1st pic.twitter.com/tUgxXCaxSq— Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) December 1, 2021
Iceland Christmas food buffet
The buffet is built in stages. Firstly, you pick two platters. This is anything from an Indian style platter, crispy chicken platter or even a dessert platter.
Then you choose one luxury platter such as teriyaki skewers, macarons, or halloumi fries.
Next, you choose a tube of pringles and an 8 can box of juice.
This deal is an online exclusive, so you won’t find it in your local store.
