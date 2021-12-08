A SUPPORTER of St David's Hospice Care has come up with a 'head warming' idea to help raise funds for it's Hospice at Home appeal.

Abacus Knits, which is based in Chepstow, sells hand-knitted Fair Isle-inspired hats through it's page on Etsy.

And it has promised that the money for the next eight hats - or 'keps' to give them their proper name - sold before Monday, December 13, will go directly to the appeal.

St David's Hospice Care's Hospice at Home appeal needs to raise £10,000 by the end of Monday to receive full match funding - but only donations of up to £250 from any one supporter will be matched.

Ollie Barnes, whose 81-year-old granny knits the hats, which are based on traditional Scottish fishermen's hats, said: "We would love to be able to help St David's meet the target for this appeal so we came up with the idea of donating the money from the sale of eight of the hats. They are £30 each - the first eight sold between now and Monday will go to St David's.

"You can view the hats on Etsy on the Abacus Knits page. We have lots more which aren't on the page so if you have a favourite colour just let me know and I can see what we have."