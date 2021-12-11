NEWPORT'S original Chartist Mural may be long gone but it is far from forgotten.

The historic mural, at John Frost Square, was unceremoniously demolished eight years ago to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

But now those wanting to recreate a piece of the city centre's unique history can build their own scale model of the Chartist mural at home using ceramic tiles.

Retired Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe, who has been selling Chartist mural art work for years, has created the ceramic tiles.

Mr Reddicliffe, aged 66, of Newport, said: "The Chartist mural artwork remains incredibly popular, here and abroad. Sales of the tiles, which are £35 each, are now really taking off. The full set of seven depicts the mural and would make the ideal Christmas present.

"I have a full set of the tiles on a wall in my back garden. Although a lot smaller than the original they still give a vivid depiction of the original and the events of Chartist uprising centred on Newport's Westgate Hotel."

A selection of the framed prints and tiles are on permanent display and for sale at Arnold’s Electrical, on Skinner Street, Newport. All the money from sales of Mr Reddicliffe's various Chartist artworks is donated to Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Mr Reddicliffe has just handed a further £700 to the hospice which brings the grand total of money raised through sales over the past few years to £19,172.

Composer and musician Mr Reddicliffe is a Mason who is master of Casnewydd Lodge and honorary organist for the armed forces, friendship and Isca lodges.

He thanked Arnold’s Electrical for maintaining a range of the mural prints and David Mayer and Oliver Budd for their help.

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Kelvin's efforts to support the hospice over the years has been truly remarkable. Framing and selling the Chartist prints is a brilliant fund raiser. The money from the recent sales is being added to our Hospice at Home with £250 of that being match funded."

Dedicated St David's Hospice Care Hospice at Home nurses care for patients in their homes 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year including Christmas Day.

Nurses from the Newport-based hospice care for patients in their home wherever they live throughout communities in Gwent and south and mid Powys.

The care is free to users but costs on average £250 a night to deliver.

The hospice has launched an urgent crowd funding appeal to raise £10,000 specifically to support their hospice at home service. If this target is reached that total will be match funded. But to receive the match funding £10,000 must be raised by next Monday, December 13.

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "With the threat of Covid and its variants still upon us and going into the winter period there is increased pressure on the Hospice at Home Service.

"We’re taking part in the National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund. So donations to our project will be matched by the fund up to the value of £250 each to help us overcome the effects of the pandemic. Please note only one donation per supporter will be matched by the National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund. We're aiming to raise £10,000 so that this can me match funded

"The service provides support at the level that is needed by the patient and their family, whether it is sitting with a patient for a few hours a day to give carers a break, providing overnight nursing care so the carers can have a full night’s sleep or around the clock care.

"This service gives carers peace of mind that the patient is being well cared for. The cost of overnight care stands at £250 a night so we are crowd funding to raise much needed funding in order to continue providing Hospice at Home nursing cover to those people that really need it."

To donate visut https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hospiceathome