A GWENT MP has called for the Prime Minister to resign after “losing the trust of the public” following claims of parties being held at Downing Street last December.

It is alleged that on December 18 2020, a Christmas party was held at 10 Downing Street for staff - just days after greater restrictions were introduced in London – with the rules explicitly banning work Christmas lunches and parties where it is “a primarily social activity.”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Boris Johnson announced an inquiry into the alleged party, but told MPs: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured.”

READ MORE:

And in a video obtained by ITV News, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton is shown joking with other senior Number 10 officials about reports of a party in a rehearsal press briefing on December 22.

Mr Johnson apologised “unreservedly” at PMQs when asked about the video.

The Argus contacted each of Gwent’s representatives in Parliament for their view on the saga, and to find out if they had been contacted by their constituents on the matter.

Following PMQs, Ruth Jones, the Labour MP for Newport West, called for Mr Johnson to resign, adding that he had “lost the trust of the British public.”

“I have had a significant number of emails about this, all expressing outrage that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom does not follow the rules that he actually sets,” she said.

“I sat opposite Boris Johnson in the chamber this morning and I heard about other parties held at number 10. There will be more evidence uncovered in coming days I’m sure.

“What appalled me most was the PM’s inability to take responsibility for his own actions and those of his staff.

“He is now changing his message from ‘there was no party’ to ‘if there was a party then I will investigate’.

“Number 10 is his house, does he not know what goes on in his own house?

“Here is a man lacking in moral authority who has lost the trust of the British public and that of his backbenchers. He must consider his actions and resign.”

Newport East’s representative in Parliament, Jessica Morden, said the alleged party demonstrated that “it seems to be one rule for this government and another for the rest of us.”

"Lots of constituents have contacted me to voice their disgust following the apparent Downing Street party that took place during lockdown last year, and I totally share their anger,” she said.

“Whilst so many families were facing the sadness of spending Christmas apart or not being able to say a proper goodbye to loved ones, the Prime Minister and his officials were seemingly breaking rules and laughing as they covered their tracks.

“The public rightly feel insulted, and the buck stops with the Prime Minister, who still refuses to come clean and own up.

“As Keir Starmer rightly highlighted in Prime Minister's Questions today, this isn't just about a party - it's a matter of trust and upholding basic moral standards in public office.

“My constituents rightly highlight that it seems to be one rule for this government and another for the rest of us."

And Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, said: “While people across Torfaen were following the rules even if it meant not seeing loved ones at Christmas, the Government were throwing parties.

“They are taking the public for fools and laughing about it. It is one rule for the Conservatives and one rule for everybody else.”

Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies, as well as Iswlyn's Chris Evans, Blaenau Gwent's Nick Smith, and Caerphilly's Wayne David - all Labour - were also contacted for comment.