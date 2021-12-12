HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding over the past week.

The following cases are for the week from December 1-8.

Robert Phillips

Phillips was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 1.

The 44-year-old, of The Courtlands, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on January 28, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £110 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ian Williams

Williams was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

The 62-year-old, of Worcester Path, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Magor Road in Langstone.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on May 18, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kayleigh Bliss

Bliss was fined more than £600 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

The 33-year-old, of Lon Ffion, Pontrhydyrun, was clocked travelling at 52mph on a 30mph section of Henllys Way in Cwmbran.

She was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on May 19, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £66.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joanna Flowers

Flowers was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

The 43-year-old, of Price Close, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph section of Usk Road in Pontypool.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on May 18, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Susan Harris

Harris was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

The 62-year-old, of Astell, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Usk Way in Newport.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on May 16, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lisa Richards

Richards was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 2.

The 41-year-old, of Bryn Celyn Road, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of Hollybush Way in Cwmbran.

She was fined £113 for the offence, which occurred on May 19, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Williams

Williams was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 3.

The 46-year-old, of Park View, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph section of the A472 in Pontypool.

He was fined £206 for the offence, which occurred on May 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Anthony Wheeler

Wheeler was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 6.

The 67-year-old, of Caerwent Road, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph section of Chepstow Road in Llansoy.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on June 26, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.