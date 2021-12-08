ONE case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Gwent.
Public Health Wales has confirmed that there are a total of nine cases of the variant in Wales to this point, after four more cases were confirmed today. One of these in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region – which covers Gwent. It is the first case of the variant to have been detected in the health board.
The other three are in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
One of the four cases announced today had a recent history of travel. The remaining three links have not been identified and it is not known if the case that has a recent history of travel is the one in the Gwent area.
MORE NEWS:
- Covid vaccine, one year on: A "remarkable achievement' that changed pandemic
- One death and more than 300 new covid cases in Gwent
Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales said: ““Public Health Wales is today (Wednesday, December 8) confirming a further four cases of the Omicron variant in Wales, bringing the total to nine cases.
“One new case is in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, and three new cases are in the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board area. One of the new cases has a recent history of travel.
“As we have said previously, an increase in cases of Omicron variant in Wales is to be expected.”
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board declined to comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment