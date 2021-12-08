MP FOR Monmouth David Davies has come under fire for attending Prime Minister's Questions today despite "being too unwell" to attend a committee and an interview earlier in the day.

The Conservative MP was pictured in the House of Commons today - despite earlier having missed a meeting of Westminster's Welsh Affairs Committee, as well as an interview with BBC Cymru's Elliw Gwawr, through illness.

Cornel top dde - wele David TC Davies oedd yn rhy sal i fynychu Pwyllgor Materion Cymreig y boer ma a rhy sal i wneud cyfweliad efo fi pnawn ma yn sefyll yn y siambr. pic.twitter.com/3ZG9fsRKkT — Elliw Gwawr (@elliwsan) December 8, 2021

The English translation of the tweet reads: "Top right corner - see David TC Davies who was too unwell to attend this Welsh Affairs Committee and too sick to interview this afternoon standing in the chamber."

Mr Davies was present for Prime Minister's Questions.

The MP for Monmouth has since released a statement saying that, despite not wishing to, he has "been forced" to discuss his personal health.

"Yesterday at 11am I had to run out of a meeting to be physically sick," he said.

"I was physically sick again on a further two occasions during the day."

Mr Davies said he took a Covid test, which was clear.

"I cancelled all meetings for yesterday, and today, including the Welsh Affairs Session," he said, adding that he was "only playing a supporting role in the meeting as it was focused on DWP matters and was being led by another minister".

He said that he decide to return to his hotel, missing the last vote on the advice of the Deputy Chief Whip.

"This morning, I woke up at around 9am," he said, noting that this was not normal for his routine as he was "normally up at 6.30am to go to the gym".

"I felt a lot better. I felt well enough to go into work - although it was much later than usual," he said.

"I attended PMQs and I am currently in work."

However, Mr Davies said he was not undertaking "major meetings".

He said that he suspects he "probably" had a case of food poisoning.

"I do not like talking about personal matters and illnesses," he said.

"I very rarely get ill as my record shows. Today as a result of comments by a BBC reporter I have been forced to discuss my personal health something which I find very disappointing."