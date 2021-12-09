GWENT Police has published advice for residents to help protect their homes from would-be thieves.
Residents in the Alway, Beechwood, Somerton and Lliswerry areas of Newport have reported houses being ‘tagged’, with clothes pegs being left on gates and chalk being marked on walls, fences and pavements outside the homes.
Cllr Debbie Harvey told the Argus that she had been contacted by residents in these areas concerned that their homes were being ‘tagged’ as potential targets for burglars.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said they had not received any confirmed reports of tagging in the area, but added that it has advice for residents on keeping properties safe on the Gwent Police website.
Here is the information that Gwent Police has published for residents to keep their homes safe.
Keep your house visible
- Make your property more visible from the street by removing or lowering bushes, trees, or high fences or walls, and by ensuring it is properly lit. This will give any potential burglars fewer places to hide.
- However, at the rear and sides, taller fencing is recommended to prevent easy access.
Install safety features
- CCTV linked to a smartphone will alert you to someone entering your property. Position cameras where they are best able to obtain good quality facial images.
- Consider an accredited burglar alarm system with audible alarm boxes mounted high at the front and rear of your home.
- Gravel driveways and paths will make sure you hear anyone approach.
Windows and doors
- Simply shutting the door won’t prevent burglaries. Double-lock the door every single time you leave the house.
- If your door has a letterbox, a guard fitted to the rear of the door will prevent someone reaching in with a stick and a hook to fish for any nearby items such as keys.
- Check to see if there are walls, bins or garden furniture that could be used to access windows.
Check when you leave the house
- Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes
- Make sure that any valuables are out of sight
- Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook keys or valuables through even a small opening
Report it
You can report suspicious behaviour, including tagging, by contacting Gwent Police on their website, by calling 101, or via direct message on social media.
