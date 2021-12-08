A PROFESSIONAL darts player has been jailed after he subjected his fiancée to a catalogue of domestic abuse.

Patrick Aldoescu, 35, from Newport, “humiliated” his now ex-girlfriend and would often turn violent and fly into drunken rages.

His outbursts led to him strangling her pet dog, accusing her of cheating on him with her colleagues from work and toppling her out of bed.

He would turn up and hound her at work and confront her of imagined infidelities in front of the men she was supposedly having affairs with.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the woman had initially thought of Aldoescu as “perfect” during the early stages of their relationship and they got engaged.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said: “Some time after their engagement, things began to deteriorate.

“The defendant began to suffer with depression and began drinking heavily.

“He would become violently jealous and very possessive.”

Miss Jackson said on one occasion he pulled up a stool next to her when she was in bed and wouldn’t let her sleep.

On another, he threw a coat hanger “with some force” at her which hit her in the face and caused a cut above her left eye.

After ranting to her about allegedly sleeping with a co-worker, Miss Jackson said: “The defendant strangled the victim’s pet dog when it was barking at him.”

The prosecutor added: “He would go through her phone messages and emails.

“She stopped doing her make-up and hair to avoid attention from other men.

“She was no longer looking after her appearance. She stopped socialising and there was a visible decline in her confidence.”

When the woman decided she could no longer live life like this, she ended their relationship.

Aldoescu went to her workplace to confront her and then took her car keys before driving off in the vehicle and crashing it.

In her victim statement, read to the court by Miss Jackson, she said: “I used to think this guy is too good to be true.

“Things changed drastically and I felt I was walking on eggshells. Sometimes, I was terrified.

“When Patrick was drinking, the sound of him opening a can would go through me.

“This relationship has drained the life out of me.

“I am constantly scared and looking over my shoulder and this will haunt me forever.

“I refuse to be a victim any longer – I am a survivor.

“I feel he needs help to overcome his drinking and the rage that comes with it.”

Aldoescu, of Broadmead Park, pleaded guilty to controlling/coercive behaviour.

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Martha Smith-Higgins, representing Aldoescu, said: “He accepts the relationship is over and he needs to move on.

“The defendant wishes to apologise and he is deeply ashamed.

“He has an unhealthy dependence on alcohol.

“He needs, frankly, to grow up.”

Miss Smith-Higgins added how her client was a professional darts player who could win up to £1,000 per competition.

She said the father-of-three was working with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service to overcome his drink problem.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed Aldoescu for 18 months and banned him from driving for 21 months.

He was made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victim in the next 10 years.