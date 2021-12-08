IT'S FINALLY beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chepstow as the town's festive market was held after being delayed by the weather.
Crowds turned out to watch the parade and shop in the range of stalls on Sunday, December 5.
There was also the chance to meet Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.
Star of the show, as always, was the man himself - Santa Claus.
Have a look through the gallery above for a range of pictures from the event.
Pictures were sent in by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Robert Channing.
