ABERGAVENNY is to receive a brand new purpose-built police station, Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced.

The purchase of a plot of land at Llanfoist means that work, subject to planning permission, could start in mid 2022 on building a long-term home for the area’s neighbourhood policing and response teams.

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert commented: “A great deal of time and effort has gone into this project and I’m extremely pleased that we can finally deliver on our commitment to a permanent base for Gwent Police in Abergavenny.

“Finding the right site has required a high degree of perseverance and I’m grateful to local residents and our police teams for working with us while we reached the right solution for the future.”

Chief Constable Pam Kelly added: “The location means that our neighbourhood team can easily cover the town centre on foot, while our response cars have good access to the local road networks for urgent calls.

"While we have maintained our performance from our temporary location, I know that many residents will be glad to have this firm pledge around future services delivered on.”

“Our officers have worked hard from temporary accommodation to keep the residents of Abergavenny area safe and It’s good news for them too that we can now set out our plans for a base that will be designed with the needs of a modern police force in mind.”

With the purchase complete, work is scheduled to start in 2022 with the new station up and running by the end of 2023, subject to planning permission.

Members of the public who wish to speak to Gwent Police face to face can continue to use our counter service at the Town Hall in the centre of Abergavenny or contact local officers via social media or by calling 101.