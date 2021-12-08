WAREHOUSE and distribution workers for Asda are set to vote on taking industrial action later this month.
Members of union GMB will vote in a ballot on December 20 to decide if they will be going on strike.
Workers are unhappy with the recent pay offer from the supermarket giant despite the company turning a profit and pay and share profits for the directors reportedly increasing by around 30 per cent.
Trade unions are required by law to give 14 days notice of industrial action, meaning any potential strike could not take place until January at the earliest.
Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: "Asda workers turned up throughout the covid pandemic risking their lives to keep the nation fed – as well as helping the company turn a profit of almost £500 million.
"Staff who saw colleagues lose their lives to covid are not having their legitimate demands for a pay rise treated seriously.
"Asda now say GMB members pay claim is 'unaffordable' and yet their hard work and sacrifice helped directors trouser almost £10 million between them.
“It’s a disgrace – we urge Asda workers to fight for what they deserve and vote YES for a ballot for industrial action.”
READ MORE:
- David Davies attended PMQs but 'too unwell' for interview
- Covid Pass won't accept Welsh labs' negative test evidence
- Who broke Covid rules while Downing Street staff reportedly partied
This comes hot on the heels of industrial action at Tesco as members of union Usdaw voted overwhelmingly to strike over low pay for distribution workers.
The Tesco strike will begin on December 20 and end on Christmas Eve.
One distribution centre in Gwent, in Magor, will be affected.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.