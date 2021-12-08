A BARRY takeaway has finished as runner up in the National Curry Awards.

Tiffin Rasoi on Holton Road came runner up in the Best Takeaway in the UK category – being pipped to the post by Malik Express Kitchen, in Gerrards Cross, near Slough.

“It’s a huge achievement for us, and to be up against incredible takeaways,” said owner Motiur Rahman.

“The British Curry Awards itself is regarded as the Oscars of the industry and is by far the most prestigious accolade any Indian restaurant and takeaway could be awarded.

“For us to have made it as finalists is not only an amazing achievement for us, but a fantastic recognition for Barry and Wales, having been the only takeaway in the town and one of two from Wales to have made it this far.”

The awards were held at The Battersea Park Evolution in London on Monday, November 29 and was hosted by actor and comedian Omid Djalili.

Prime minister Boris Johnson spoke via video message and said: “The global recognition of those talented people of the curry industry is truly mind-blowing.

"Even more gratifying is the fact that in the last two years, in the midst of the most difficult days of the nation, these people selflessly and persistently provided foods to our NHS and to people from door to door, saving millions of invaluable lives.”

In attendance at the ceremony were celebrities including TV presenters Melinda Messenger, Lizzie Cundy, Faye Barker, Hayley Sparkes and Hayley Palmer, Love Island’s Priya Gopaldas, model Danielle Mason, cricketer Azim Rafique, radio presenter James Whale, former The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, musicians Patti Boulaye and Mr Fabulous and MPs Chris Grayling and Foysol Choudhury.