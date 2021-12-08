TRAVELODGE has revealed the most bizarre requests from guests at some of its hotels this year, including asking where the Welsh rarebit lives, and what time they can see the snake on the Snake Pass in Derbyshire.
One guest in York asked a member of staff to sing in the next room to check he had a quiet room.
Another guest, in St Austell, requested a room with a south-facing window as he needed sunlight to charge his aura first thing in the morning.
The hotel team at Newcastle Quayside Travelodge were surprised when a customer asked for a children’s paddling pool so their pet fish could have a spacious bed for the night.
Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “Following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, we have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 582 UK Travelodge hotels.
“With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before, our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions, especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.
“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.
“However, there are some requests beyond their control, such as arranging afternoon tea with the pandas, getting a shooting star to appear at 10pm, getting a part on Emmerdale, and getting seagulls to sing instead of squawk.”
