THIS picture takes us back to March 1983 and Newport Anti-Nuclear Action Group organised live theatre for passers-by in John Frost Square.
The group wanted to remind the public at the nuclear reactor which went out of control at Harrisburg in the United States in March 1979.
They also set out to collect signatures to back up protesters at the Sizewell pressurised water reactor public inqruiy.
Mr Leslie James, chairman of the action group, said at the time: “It went very well, with passers-by being very responsive and close to a thousand people singing our petition.
“It is vital that the Sizewell type of reactor is not given the go-ahead in this country. The decision at Sizewell has implications for South Wales,” he said.
Mr James continued: “If the Central Electricity Generating Board get their way at Sizewell, they will be able to site one near here. They definitely plan to build one across the Bristol Channel at Kinkley Point and given the prevailing winds, that is a proposal we ignore at our peril.”
A large crowd of anti-Sizewell protesters applauded the Thespionage theatre group’s performaces of original pieces in John Frost Square.
These include “Bomber Gascoigne and the Nuclear Challenge”, “Count Nuclear and the Vampets”, and “The Nuclear Sale of the Century”.
The show concluded with a “die-in” to demonstrate the effects of a nuclear accident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.