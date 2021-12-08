BORIS Johnson is set to provide an update on the introduction of Plan B Covid restrictions for England.

The Prime Minister will hold a coronavirus press conference at 6pm, a No 10 spokeswoman has said.

The Financial Times reported the Prime Minister is planning to introduce Plan B restrictions which will include vaccine passports for larger venues and an instruction to work from home.

All the new restrictions will apply to England only.

The move shows a growing concern about the rise in Omicron variant cases amid a Christmas party scandal relating to December 18 last year.

The Covid update follows a turbulent day for the Conservative government which saw Mr Johnson’s former advisor Allegra Stratton resign.

Stratton offered her “profound apologies” in an emotional statement after footage emerged of her joking about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Allegra Stratton apologised for her remarks about the Christmas party as she made a tearful resignation statement outside her home.

Quitting her role as the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman for the Cop26 climate summit she said: “My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey.

“That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days, and I offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.”

The Government said, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 51,342 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

As a result, further restrictions are reportedly being discussed in Westminster.

What time could Boris Johnson’s press conference start today?





A press conference has been conformed for 6pm on Wednesday evening by Downing Street.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce new restrictions for England to curb the spread of the new variant.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s press conference?





Whenever the Prime Minister addresses the nation, the press conference will be broadcast on all major news channels including BBC and Sky News.

The press conference will also be live streamed online via YouTube and Twitter.