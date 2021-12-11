AN ANIMAL rescue charity in South Wales is hoping that kind-hearted people will help them raise urgent funds to ensure that they can continue looking after the dogs in their care.

Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, has seen a sharp spike in dogs arriving into their care in recent months – both from people unable to care for their pets after lockdown was lifted and also after raids on illegal puppy farms.

The charity is currently housing more than 130 dogs – with an average cost of £20,000 a month in vet bills alone.

Fourty-seven of the dogs – including puppies and pregnant dogs – taken in by the charity came from the raid in Carmarthenshire earlier this year where 200 dogs were rescued.

The charity has reported how, with Covid restrictions that saw many people taking in a dog easing, some of those people have found that a dog doesn’t fit into their ‘normal’ life. A number of ‘fake’ strays have also been handed in to the centre – or taken to the centre after being handed in to vets – with most suffering from complex medical needs.

In a plea for help, there will be a fundraising Christmas Moonlit Walk on Sunday, December 12 between 3pm and 6pm in Barry. It will begin at Whitmore Bay and will take place along the three-mile circular walk.

MORE NEWS:

Hope Rescue founder, Vanessa Waddon, said: “The past 18 months has been especially difficult for all of us, and we find ourselves in a new level of crisis. Many of the dogs entering our care have medical or behavioural needs, often both.

“This, combined with the recent intake from the puppy farm, means that we are working at an extremely high capacity. Of course, high capacity comes with its own financial challenges through vet bills and supplies for those dogs who desperately need our care.

“Our Christmas Moonlit Walk will raise funds which we need now more than ever. It’s about more than taking a stroll by the sea under starlight – we’d love for all dog owners to join us in supporting the dogs who need Hope the most.”

The charity is encouraging the four and three-legged members of the community to bring their humans along for the starlit walk.

Registration for the event is £10 for the first dog and £5 for any additional dogs. Humans go free. All funds raised will go towards the care of the dogs in Hope Rescue. You can register and find out more here: https://www.hoperescue.org.uk/event/hope-rescue-christmas-moonlit-walk-2021