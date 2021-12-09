DECARBONISATION needs to be “embedded” in all local authority work if a target to become Net Zero by 2030 is to be achieved, councillors have heard.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Regeneration committee on Wednesday, December 8, councillors were given a progress report on how the shift to zero carbon by 2030 is progressing.

At the meeting the council’s managing director, Michelle Morris told councillors that the council now needed to report annually on decarbonisation to the Welsh Government which she believed will be a “good way to monitor progress,” against their own plans.

A response to the Blaenau Gwent Climate Change Assembly recommendations and an action plan to find out the current heating and energy uses of the council’s buildings and what needs to be done to make them more eco-friendly was also part of the far-ranging report.

Ms Morris also told councillors that during 2020/21 the council’s carbon footprint shrank by six per cent.

Ms Morris said: “The data shows we’ve seen a fall in our carbon footprint of 3,292 tonnes which equates to six per cent, we do accept that the Covid-19 pandemic and the different ways of working had an affect on this, especially around staff commute.

“We will have to monitor that and ensure we don’t return to previous levels.

“It’s a good start and does demonstrate in terms of reaching the targets by 2030 there’s a lot of work to be done to get there.”

On the property review Ms Morris explained: “We own, manage, indeed develop and build property and it’s important we do that with a minimal impact on the environment and a more sustainable position in the future.

“What we’ve got to try and get to is that all this is embedded into our business plan and that decarbonisation is not seen as something we do when we have a bit of time on a Friday afternoon.

“It will be a strong part of our new corporate plan and we’re trying to get to the place where this is business as usual.

“It’s something we all have to be involved in.”

Ms Morris believed it would be “key” to continue to discuss climate change issues with members of the Blaenau Gwent Climate Change Assembly albeit in a different format,

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm in the group for the work we’re trying to do, and it would be helpful to sustain that, said Ms Morris.

Cllr Greg Paulsen said: “It’s a testament to the authority, the importance that we’re placing on climate issues and we’re leading the way on it.

Committee chairman, Cllr John Hill said: “It’s a huge subject and this has laid out Blaenau Gwent’s position very well and I’m sure it will gather a lot of momentum.”

Councillors agreed to support the submission of the responses to both the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent Climate Assembly.

The report will also be discussed by the executive committee next Wednesday, December 15.