AN OFF-DUTY RSPCA officer helped free a fallow deer, trapped by his antlers in sheep wire fencing.

Animal rescue officer (ARO) Ellie West was enjoying a day off when she was asked if she could assist with the rescue in Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire.

Her partner - RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben - was already on his way, following a call from a landowner who had seen the distressed animal on his property.

The deer, weighing around 9st 6lb to 12st 8lb, was up on his feet, but jumping around erratically in an effort to free the trailing fencing from his antlers.

Deer are powerful, and like any wild mammal that is injured or trapped, they can become stressed and potentially cause serious injury.

It was important that ARO West and inspector Hogben - who have both been specially trained to deal with wildlife rescues - acted safely and quickly.

Ellie said: “Deer can deteriorate very fast when they are panicked, so we needed to move calmly and swiftly. We managed to wrap a large amount of the fencing around a tree to limit the buck’s movement and prevent him from being able to drag it further away. Keith was then able to safely restrain him on the floor and cover his head with a blanket to limit the animal's stress.

“I then started to cut away at the wrapped thick wire with bolt cutters, and eventually we were able to free his antlers and retreat to a safe distance for him to get over his ordeal. He lay there for a couple of minutes then suddenly sprung to his feet and trotted off into the copse of woodland, minus his offending headdress.

“It’s always great to be able to assist any wild mammal, but these majestic beauties really are fantastic. Keith and I are so lucky that we share our passion for all animals but especially wildlife, and this really was a team effort.

“Adrenaline-filled and the job completed, Keith went and continued with his shift and I had to do the food shop!”

The officers extended their thanks to the landowner for his prompt call to the charity, following the incident on November 20.

If you spot an injured wild animal do not try and free it yourself; call our national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999. For more advice on what to do, visit the RSPCA’s website