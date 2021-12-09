CAPTAIN Matty Dolan has heaped praise on Newport County AFC's young guns for digging the stalwarts out of trouble.

The Exiles entertain Port Vale on Saturday afternoon on the back of a dramatic League Two victory over Sutton United.

County trailed 2-0 to the 10-man visitors at half-time but enjoyed a remarkable comeback to take the spoils thanks to goals by Lewis Collins, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Dolan's penalty in injury time.

"We had a bit of a tough time and the young lads dragged us through," said defender/midfielder Dolan.

"Look at the performances of Finn Azaz, Lewis Collins, Ollie Cooper, Cameron Norman again, Aaron Lewis coming on.

"They dragged us through and that's what it's all about, it's a massive squad effort."

COOL: Matty Dolan turned one point into three from the spot

Dolan was County's player of the season in 2020/21 after being key in the Exiles building from the back but has endured a frustrating campaign hindered by niggles.

"I will be the first to stay that I didn't hit my standards on Sutton," said the skipper, who returned from a concussion in midweek.

"I set high standards and I believe that I've maintained them for a long period of time now, but there were a few passes going astray."

Nonetheless, County rallied to take the spoils with Dolan staying cool from the spot to send goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis the wrong way.

"As a collective we knew that we weren't good enough in the first half, we set high standards here and had a free week where we worked well on the training pitch," he said.

"We didn't perform in the first half but in the second we were a lot better, although it was still frustrating for spells.

"We stuck to what we believe in and it paid dividends. We pressed until the last minute, had plenty of shots and it was a tale of two halves. We know as a collective what we needed to do and it was addressed and fixed."

County may have changed their style in recent seasons and have a new manager at the helm in James Rowberry but Dolan believes they retain their tenacity.

"That spirit has been built up and is part of Newport. I am sure 3,500 in the ground believe that, I can feel it when I go to take a corner," he said.

"Those foundations have been set, the quality that we have on the ball that we have shown in previous encounters probably wasn't there against Sutton but the main thing was the three points.

"Port Vale have been going really well, so we dust ourselves down, recovery properly and look to make it a good week."