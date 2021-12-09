Kate Garraway’s “heartbreaking” response to Covid Christmas party in GMB speech

Kate Garraway has shared her reaction to the alleged Downing Street Christmas parties in an emotional speech on Good Morning Britain.

Her personal account of Christmas last year amid her husband’s recovery from Covid follows the introduction of Plan B measures in England.

The move shows a growing concern about the rise in Omicron variant cases across the UK amid a Christmas party scandal relating to December 18 last year.

Reports of a supposed Covid update follow a turbulent day for the Conservative government which saw Mr Johnson’s former advisor Allegra Stratton resign.

Stratton offered her “profound apologies” in an emotional statement after footage emerged of her joking about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Allegra Stratton apologised for her remarks about the Christmas party as she made a tearful resignation statement outside her home.

Kate Garraway reacts to Downing Street Christmas parties

'It's heartbreaking and ridiculous and I can't believe it.'@kategarraway reacts to the Downing Street Christmas party scandal, which took place while her family were struggling to visit Derek in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/JLJiCZQHI1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 9, 2021

Speaking on Thursday morning’s instalment of ITV’s flagship breakfast show, Garraway addressed her husband’s battle with Covid.

Speaking to Susanna Reid, Kate said: "The restrictions on visiting him were greatly reduced - certainly my children were not able to visit him, and had not been for some time.

"We were hoping restrictions would be loosened, or might loosen, you know, Christmas spirit. But they couldn't be.

"Derek's parents, most movingly I think, I kept telling them: 'I am sure there is a way we can make this work for you, for you to see them, it has been 10 months'.

"But they were just resolute. They said: 'We do not want to break the rules.'"

Susanna added: "There were, and as you said, you were looking into exemptions to see whether you could get together as a family."

Kate continued: "Exactly and I just don't want to throw stones basically. Obviously, it is heartbreaking and ridiculous and I cannot believe it and I don't think they are evil - there is definitely something very very uncomfortable. Maybe they did not know how heartbreaking and tough the rules were."