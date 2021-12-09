Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.
“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
Carrie Johnson revealed her pregnancy announcement 15 months after giving birth to her first child.
Mrs Johnson published a post on Instagram stating she was expecting their second baby after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.
Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.
Ms Symonds, a conservationist and former Conservative Party communications chief, first found herself making headlines when she was romantically linked to Mr Johnson earlier in 2019.
But her association with Mr Johnson dates back to when she worked on his successful re-election bid at City Hall in 2012.
