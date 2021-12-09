A WOMAN who survived domestic abuse from a former partner has bravely shared her story to encourage others to report their experiences and seek support.

Louise, who was physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, said the problems started shortly after she became pregnant.

In the video released by Gwent Police, Louise said: “He became very aggressive, very physical – he would punch me, shove me and scream in my face.

“He went on the sick from his job – basically he was with me 24 hours a day. He wouldn’t let me go out on my own or speak to anyone.”

Now, she’s urging anybody that is going through similar abuse to not suffer in silence and get in touch with the police.

Louise is now working with Gwent Police to help shape how the force supports victims of domestic abuse.

“The police will help. People should not be afraid to ring the police because they will help. They did with me and thank goodness for Gwent CID.”

Gwent Police said: “Tackling violence against women and girls will always be a priority for us and we would urge anyone to report what is happening so we can help you.

“We already work hard to investigate domestic abuse and protect victims, however we are always looking for ways to enhance and improve what we do.

“Currently we’re working with domestic abuse charity ‘SafeLives’ to provide further training for frontline officers and staff with the aim of helping to protect more people in our communities.

“No one should suffer in silence. Please come forward, we will listen and keep you safe.”

You can report domestic abuse to Gwent Police on:

• 101

• Report domestic abuse online

• Through direct message on Gwent Police Twitter and Facebook

• 999 in an emergency

Speak to #LiveFearFree in confidence:

• Call 0808 80 10 800

• Text 0786 007 7333

• Email info@livefearfreehelpline.wales