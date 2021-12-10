A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MEGAN LOUISE UNDERWOOD, 20, of Parc Bryn, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

DAVID WATSON, 26, of Maindee Parade, Newport, was ordered to pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 Usk Bridge on July 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Professional darts player strangled girlfriend’s pet dog during campaign of abuse

STEVEN JOHN BENNETT, 38, of Ivor Gardens, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £774 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of failing to stop in a Dacia Duster for a constable on Caerwent Road, Cwmbran, on March 16.

TINA JOHN, 45, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing products worth £100.70 from Primark on Commercial Street on September 15.

She was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

READ MORE: Woman ‘acted like football hooligan’ before attacking neighbour with broken bottle

GETHIN RICHARD HANCOCK, 36, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified on Alma Street on March 7.

He was banned from driving for six months and 14 days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

WILLIAM EDWARD PRITCHARD, 40, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing 33 tubs of chocolate from Morrisons and the attempted theft of an iron from Sainsbury’s.

He was ordered to pay £560 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAHZAD SALEEM TAHIR, 40, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Usk Way on May 1.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD WOODING, 56, of King Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on April 7.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LESLEY ANNE JONES, 38, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN PAUL SNOWDEN, 63, of Keir Hardie Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEORGE CIRLAN, 32, of Van Dyke Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HARRY MANN, 63, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving without insurance on Bedwellty Road, Blackwood, on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.