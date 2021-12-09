NEWPORT City Council have highlighted how they prioritise safeguarding children following the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The death of Arthur has sent shockwaves through Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson backing a new law that see tougher sentences for child murderers.

Arthur was killed by his parents after they beat him and poisoned him with salt when he was only six years old.

His stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum time of 29 years behind bars.

His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: "Newport City Council is extremely saddened by the tragic case of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"The council takes its role as a corporate parent and the protection of all children in the city extremely seriously.

"It gives the highest priority to safeguarding children, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"When it is reported that a child is believed to be at risk of harm, our children and family services team will make an assessment and investigation and take action if necessary.

"The council is part of the South East Wales Safeguarding Children Board that brings together partners including social care, health, education, police, probation and the voluntary sector.

"All agencies are expected to take any actions needed to safeguard children and promote their welfare.

"It also works to the Wales Safeguarding Procedures that detail the essential roles and responsibilities for all those who work in the sectors to ensure they protect those at risk of abuse and neglect.

"Anyone in the city with a concern about a child’s welfare and safety should call 01633 656656 or 0800 328 4432."

