THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, assaulting an emergency worker and burglary.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Shaakir Ali

Zain Hussain

Cousins Shaakir Ali and Zain Hussain tried to steal £20,000 from a safe during a bungled burglary at a family's home.

The duo got into the house in Newport after getting their hands on a key to the property.

They refused to reveal how they got hold of it and how they knew there was such a large amount of cash there.

Ali, 33, of Potter Street, Newport, was jailed for two years and six months and Hussain, 23, of Evans Street, Newport, locked up for 20 months.

MORE NEWS: Woman chased boyfriend with large knife after going Christmas shopping together

Kyle Bloodworth

Kyle Bloodworth was jailed for 16 months after he punched a police officer in the face whilst on bail over a street brawl.

The 28-year-old, of Pant-Y-Mynydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, has a history of violence with previous convictions for attempted robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

At Newport Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told him: “You are assessed as posing a risk to the public.”

READ MORE: Paedophile sexually abused little girl when she was aged 8 or 9

James Preece

A dealer supplying cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and Valium claimed to police that nearly £800 of drug money seized was a Christmas present from his grandmother.

James Preece had a new year shock when officers smashed down his front door and arrested him at the Newport home he shared with his mother.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 30 months.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile went to boating lake to have sex with 12-year-old schoolboy

Dewi Williams

A thug who “pushed around” a policeman trying to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly outside a pub was jailed after a court “lost patience with him”.

Dewi Williams assaulted PC Jordan Meale near the Cross Keys in Newport city centre, a venue the defendant was very familiar with.

The 26-year-old was subject to a suspended jail sentence which was made months earlier for assaulting a drinker outside the same pub.

The defendant, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was found guilty after a trial of the new offences of assaulting an emergency worker, two counts of resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly.

Williams was sent to prison for eight months.

Saif Ali

Drug dealer Saif Ali was caught by police after he filmed himself counting wads of cash in front of a kilo of heroin.

He was videoed with a fellow drug pusher boasting about how much money they were making.

It was his third conviction for drug trafficking.

The defendant, 26, of Capel Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine and two counts of the possession of criminal property.

Ali was jailed for more than five years.