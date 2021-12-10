Three Gwent properties are among the most popular in Wales, Rightmove has revealed.

Sitting on Rightmove, setting no maximum price and scrolling through mansions we could never afford… we all do it!

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as picturing yourself in a multimillion-pound estate, living the high life.

Especially after the last year, who can blame us for indulging in our imaginations.

Some of us like to look up the most expensive property, to see what is on offer. Others look up the wildest, most remote locations and picture a life of solitude.

But what were the properties we looked up for 2021? Rightmove has put together the five most looked at Welsh properties that we searched this year, and three are right on our doorsteps in Gwent!

Rightmove’s Property Expert Tim Bannister said: “This year in property has really been like no other. We’ve seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what’s on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city.

"All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.”

The Gwent homes among the most viewed in Wales

Langstone

Credit: Rightmove

Guide Price: £2,250,000

Built in 2018, this stunning give bedroom home is set in nine acres of land and includes panoramic views over the Usk Valley and Celtic Manor.

View the property here.

Llanhennock

Credit: Rightmove

Guide Price: £6,500,000

Glen Usk is an incredible Grade II listed Georgian Manor House set in the 75 acres of the Usk Valley.

View the property here.

Monmouth

Credit: Rightmove

Guide Price: £700,000

This five bed detached home on Mitchel Troy Common includes a detached three bed holiday let set in one acre of land.

View the property here.