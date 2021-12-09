THE British Transport Police (BTP) County Lines Taskforce has made more than 1,600 arrests since being set up in 2019.

The BTP taskforce have seized 1,021 lots of drugs, £610k in cash and removed 345 dangerous weapons from the rail network.

The taskforce, created with Home Office funding, was created to disrupt criminal activity using the railways to transport drugs and to safeguard vulnerable children and adults being exploited.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

The average age of indivudals encountered by the taskforce was 18 - significantly lower than the national average of 26.

Officers use the Modern Slavery Act 2015 to charge criminals exploiting vulnerable people.

The team has secured 18 charges under the Modern Slavery Act over the two-year period and 82 vulnerable children and adults identified by officers have been referred into the National Referral Mechanism for safeguarding.

In October, three people were charged in connection to offences under the Modern Slavery Act after a 16-year-old boy was caught in possession of Class A drugs on the railway.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams, BTP’s County Lines Taskforce lead, said: "From the outset we knew we had to approach our work with safeguarding as a top priority given the young ages of nominals encountered moving drugs on the railway.

"Around 40 per cent of those we’ve arrested over the two years have been under 18-years-old, however we’ve only criminalised one in five of them.

"We’re not looking to criminalise young people, we see them first as victims and are devoted to getting them out of the clutches of toxic gangs exploiting them for their own financial gain.

"Our intelligence-led operations and investigations have resulted in countless drug suppliers behind bars, county lines dismantled and cut off the supply of harmful drugs into our communities.

"The work doesn’t stop here – we’re dedicated to continuing to work closely with our police colleagues and the rail industry to pursue offenders, bring their criminal enterprises to the ground and incarcerate them."

READ MORE:

68 police officers and staff including two full-time social workers and two staff members seconded from The Children’s Society make up the taskforce.

The social workers and charity staff help to ensure the safeguarding of any victims.

Crime & Policing Minister, Kit Malthouse, said: "The BTP taskforce has done fantastic work combatting County Lines over the past two years.

"Together with our policing partners we have made huge strides dismantling the vile gangs peddling drugs into our communities, closing down over 1,500 county lines, making over 7,400 arrests and safeguarding more than 4,000 vulnerable adults and children.

"These criminals need to know that we're not stopping here.

"Gripping the transport network is a key part of our ambitious 10-year Drugs Strategy, so we’ll be extending the dedicated BTP County Lines Taskforce and making the rail network a high-risk place for these organised crime gangs to conduct their business."