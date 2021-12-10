My Chemical Romance is returning to Cardiff as part of its 2022 UK comeback tour with tickets going on general sale today.
The iconic American band broke up in 2013 after 12 years together but are now performing live in the UK once again.
Formed in Newark, New Jersey, the group made their debut in 2002 with the independently released album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.
We cannot believe it’s been 15 years since we released The Black Parade. So much has changed, too much has stayed the same. And still, they’ll never take my heart. pic.twitter.com/vaMgRIo43u— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 24, 2021
The band signed to Reprise Records the following year and made their major-label debut with 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
Their Comeback tour only has limited availability left for its three shows in Milton Keynes but tickets for their Cardiff show go live at 10am.
How to buy presale tickets for My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance will be playing at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on May 28 2022.
General sale will open at 10am on Friday, December 10 via Ticketmaster.
Full list of My Chemical Romance 2022 UK Comeback tour dates
May 19 2022 - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK
May 21 2022 - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK
May 22 2022 - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK
May 27 2022 - Warrington - Victoria Park
May 28 2022 - Cardiff - Sophia Gardens
May 30 2022 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
For more information, visit the Ticketmaster website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.