JUST one area in Wales recorded fewer new coronavirus cases than in Blaenau Gwent.

34 new cases have been recorded in Blaenau Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Only Merthyr Tydfil (22) recorded fewer cases in the 24-hour period covered by the data.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Monmouthshire recorded 63 new cases, while 75 were reported in Torfaen and 77 were in Newport.

Caerphilly saw a rise of 112 cases, the tenth highest number of new cases in Wales.

A total of 2,032 new cases have been confirmed across Wales, while 15 people have died with coronavirus. Of these, no deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, where the death toll remains at 1,111.

Across Wales, 6,467 people have died with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to Public Health Wales.

Every area in Gwent has a seven day rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 people, for the week up to Saturday, December 4 – the latest available data – below the Wales-wide average (507.1)

Blaenau Gwent (503.9) has the highest case rate in Gwent – with seven areas recording a higher case rate across Wales.

Monmouthshire (488.4), Caerphilly (485.4) and Newport (484.9) recorded the tenth, eleventh and twelfth highest case rates in Wales respectively.

Torfaen (469.3) has the ninth lowest case rate in Wales.

Here are where the new cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 258

Swansea: 150

Gwynedd: 138

Carmarthenshire: 137

Bridgend: 136

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 128

Flintshire: 121

Vale of Glamorgan: 119

Pembrokeshire: 117

Caerphilly: 112

Wrexham: 100

Powys: 93

Denbighshire: 85

Conwy: 77

Newport: 77

Torfaen: 75

Anglesey: 74

Neath Port Talbot: 72

Monmouthshire: 63

Ceredigion: 38

Blaenau Gwent: 34

Merthyr Tydfil: 22

Resident Outside Wales: 70

Unknown Location: 6