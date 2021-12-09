NEWPORT County AFC have warned supporters about running onto the pitch after incidents at their last two fixtures at Rodney Parade.

A Swindon Town fan has been banned from games for three years after running onto the pitch to celebrate their late winner in Newport in November.

On Tuesday a pair of young fans came onto the field after the final whistle in the dramatic 3-2 win against Sutton United. They were chased by stewards and hurdled back over the barriers by the Rodney Road terrace.

“Following several incidents, Newport County AFC would like to remind supporters of their conduct at all club fixtures,” read a statement.

"As a community club, Newport County AFC will not tolerate attitudes or behaviours that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness or stereotyping.

“Furthermore, the club expects all supporters to abide by the Football Authority regulations – notably in respect to recent pitch encroachment.

"Supporters are reminded that encroachment onto the pitch is a criminal offence and will be taken very seriously when it happens.

“In recent weeks, several home and away supporters have entered the field of play and CCTV footage has been reviewed by the club, and the necessary authorities to identify the individuals who ran onto the pitch.

"Necessary action has, and will continue to be taken, against the individuals who are identified as the club will not tolerate this kind of behaviour moving forward.

"While we appreciate that emotions run high, we will not tolerate this behaviour. Player safety is of paramount importance as is the need to safeguard the club against potential substantial financial penalties or any imposed requirement for additional security measures.”

County host Port Vale in League Two on Saturday afternoon and then, after heading to Rochdale on December 18, have a mouth-watering home encounter with leaders Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.