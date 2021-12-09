A WOMAN chased her terrified boyfriend with a knife after downing a bottle of gin following a Christmas shopping trip.

Cerys Gilgrass, 28, threatened to stab her partner after gouging his eyes and biting him at his flat in Newport where they had been drinking.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said the victim was forced to escape from his home in his bare feet and described the blade as being nearly 10 inches long.

The couple had earlier been to buy Christmas presents in Cardiff before they returned to Newport.

Gilgrass later became angry with the man after drinking the bottle of gin, some of it taken neat without mixers.

MORE NEWS: Woman ‘acted like football hooligan’ before attacking neighbour with broken bottle

The defendant had called two women to the complainant’s flat and falsely accused him of “misbehaving” towards her.

After they arrived, she attacked him by clawing his eyes with her nails and biting his chest.

Mr Jones told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant then went into the kitchen draw and brought back the biggest knife in there.

READ MORE: ‘Show-off’ driver left schoolgirl, 15, with brain injury after horror crash

“She told the victim, ‘I’m going to stick this in you. I’m not finished yet.’ “He ran out of his own flat without shoes and she chased him with the knife held out in front of her.

“They ran around a car before he was able to get away and ran to an alley.

“He went into a house and was allowed in to call 999.”

Mr Jones added: “The defendant was clearly drunk and excessively so by the way people describe her.

“Although the victim wants nothing more to do with her, he does not request a restraining order.”

The complainant suffered injuries as a result of having to flee in his bare feet and was given morphine for the pain after being taken to hospital.

Gilgrass, of Myrtle Cottages, Duffryn, Newport, admitted threatening a person with a blade in public and assault by beating.

The offences took place during the early hours of Wednesday, November 24.

She had no previous convictions.

Gilgrass, who was represented by Kevin Seal, is working with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service and has “depression and mental health issues”.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “You lost your control and you attacked your partner.

“You bit him and dug your nails into his eyes.

“He was concerned at what was taking place.

“You then went to get the biggest knife in the kitchen draw and threatened to stick it in him before he fled.”

He described Gilgrass as having a “volatile personality” and said she was addicted to alcohol and prescription drugs.

She was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and she must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He imposed an exclusion order preventing Gilgrass from going to the Duffryn area of Newport for the next nine months.

She must pay £300 towards prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.